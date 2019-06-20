BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A serious crash has closed a section of Route 4 in Burlington Thursday evening.
According to state police, the road is closed near Route 179.
Lifestar was requested to the scene but can't fly due to weather conditions.
There is no word on any injuries at this time.
