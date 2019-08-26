CANTERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Route 14 in Canterbury is closed due a crash.
State Police said Route 14 is closed in both directions in the area of Miller Road.
Injuries have been reported, according to police.
Drivers should expect delays in and around the area.
There is no word when the road will reopen.
Refresh this page and stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.