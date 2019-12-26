GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A crash has closed part of Route 94 in Glastonbury Thursday morning, officials said.
According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the single-vehicle crash has closed Route 94 at Pembroke Terrace.
A person responding to the crash said the road is expected to be closed until midday.
There is no information on possible injuries or how many people were involved in the crash.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
