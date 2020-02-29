HARWINTON, CT (WFSB) - A crash has closed part of Route 118 in Harwinton Saturday afternoon, officials said.
The Connecticut Department of Transportation said Route 118 is closed between Orchard Hill Road and Scoville Hill Road.
Officials say multiple vehicles are involved.
The crash was first reported around 4:04 p.m.
State police said there were injuries in the crash and drivers should seek alternate routes.
