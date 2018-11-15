Crash closes Route 99 in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- A crash has closed part of Route 99 in Rocky Hill.
The road is closed at Hillside Avenue, according to the Dept. of Transportation.
A car reportedly struck a utility pole.
It is unclear at this time if any injuries have been reported.
