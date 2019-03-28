WINCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- A crash has closed part of Route 8 in Winchester, near the Colebrook town line.
The Dept. of Transportation said the two-vehicle crash was reported just after 11 a.m. on Thursday.
The road is closed in both directions from Smith Hill Road to Deer Hill Road.
No further details were released.
Follow traffic updates in your area here.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.