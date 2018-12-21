MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Route 9 north is closed in Middletown because of a crash.
According to the Department of Transportation, the closure is between exits 10 and 11.
Traffic was getting off of exit 10 for a detour.
The crash involved one vehicle and happened around 8:10 a.m. on Friday.
There's no word on a cause or injuries.
