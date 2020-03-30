CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – Route 9 southbound in Cromwell is closed due to a car accident.
The highway is closed between exits 20S and 20N due to an overturned vehicle.
State police said there were serious injuries reported, but did not provide additional information at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
