DERBY, CT (WFSB) - A section of Route 8 southbound is closed in Derby due to a crash.
According to the state Department of Transportation, the closure is between exits 19 and 17.
The DOT said one vehicle was involved and that the crash happened around 3:25 a.m. on Wednesday.
Injuries were reported, but the extent is not clear.
A cause has yet to be determined.
