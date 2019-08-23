HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Route 15 southbound in Hartford is closed because of a three-vehicle crash.
The Department of Transportation reported that the closure is between exits 87 and 85.
The crash was first reported around 9:30 a.m. on Friday.
There's no word on a cause or injuries.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
