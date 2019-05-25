WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A crash has closed part of Route 15 south in Wallingford.
State police said that the highway is closed in the area of exit 64. They reported the closure just before 11 a.m.
The highway is expected to be shut down for about a half hour.
Minor injuries were reported.
Follow traffic updates in your area here.
