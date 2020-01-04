SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - Part of Route 8 southbound in Shelton is closed Saturday night following a crash, officials said.
The Connecticut Department of Transportation said the road is closed between Exits 13 and 12 for an overturned vehicle.
The crash was reported around 6:14 p.m.
There is no word on possible injuries.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.