SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- Part of Griffin Road in South Windsor was shut down Saturday morning following a crash.
The fire department said it happened just after 8 a.m. in the area of 360 Griffin Rd., when a car crashed into a tree.
At least two occupants were taken to area hospitals due to their injuries.
Police have closed part of Griffin Road between the Top Stone Golf course and Brookfield Street.
