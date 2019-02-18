EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Route 15 southbound in East Hartford is closed due to a crash.
According to the Department of Transportation, the highway is closed between exits 90 and 86.
The DOT is reporting one car has rolled over.
The East Hartford Fire Department said they are treating seven people who were involved in the crash.
State Police are reporting minor injuries in the crash.
