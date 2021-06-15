ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – A tractor trailer crash snarled the Tuesday morning commute in Rocky Hill.
Two lanes of Interstate 91 northbound were closed between exits 23 and 24 due to an overturned tractor trailer.
Officials said the crash also caused a hazmat situation.
Connecticut State Police said that batteries were inside the overturned tractor trailer.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was on scene assessing the situation and any safety concerns.
Troopers told Channel 3 that the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. and up until about 4 a.m., all lanes were closed.
Numerous emergency personnel vehicles were on scene. The overturned tractor trailer containing the batteries was on the left side of the highway.
There’s no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
