BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - One person has died and two others were injured after a crash Saturday evening.
Investigators say it happened just before 6 p.m. on Route 372 near the Route 9 South on ramp.
Police found that three motorcycles had collided.
One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are only identifying him as a 67-year-old New Britain man.
The other two operators were taken to Hartford Hospital, one by LifeStar, with unspecified injuries.
Anyone with any information on this crash is asked to contact Berlin Police Officer Tom Bobok at 860-828-7082.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.