BROOKFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Two people had to be taken to the hospital Sunday following a crash in Brookfield.
Police said it happened around 4:30 a.m. on Candlewood Lake Road.
Authorities arrived to find a car that had struck a brick pillar and that the vehicle was on fire.
Crews worked quickly to extinguish the flames.
The two people inside the vehicle were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No charges have been filed against the driver as of yet.
Police continue to investigate the crash.
