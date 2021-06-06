Brookfield Crash
(Photo provided by Brookfield Fire Department)

BROOKFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Two people had to be taken to the hospital Sunday following a crash in Brookfield.

Police said it happened around 4:30 a.m. on Candlewood Lake Road.

Authorities arrived to find a car that had struck a brick pillar and that the vehicle was on fire.

Crews worked quickly to extinguish the flames.

The two people inside the vehicle were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed against the driver as of yet.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.