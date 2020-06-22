ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A crash left a 4-year-old child dead in Enfield on Sunday.
According to police, it happened in the area of 23 Brainard Rd. just before 5 p.m.
They said a pickup truck driver was involved.
There's no word on if that driver faces charges.
The crash remains under investigation.
