HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Multiple people were rushed to an area hospital last night following a crash in the city of Hartford.
Officials say first responders were called to 1214 Main Street around 10:15 p.m. to find that three vehicles had been involved in a crash.
A 6-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after sustaining significant head trauma as a result of the crash.
Two males had to be extricated from the front seats of a four door sedan by firefighters.
Both men had altered levels of consciousness and were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.
A total of twelve people had to be transported to area hospitals following the crash.
Main Street was closed between Pleasant and Morgan Streets and Church and Trumbull Streets for an extended period of time, but have since reopened.
Further details surrounding the crash weren't immediately available.
(1) comment
Those 12 were quickly followed by 144 lawyers.
