HARWINTON, CT (WFSB) - Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday in Harwinton.
It happened at the corner of Burlington and Harmony Hill Roads around 8 p.m.
Harwinton Fire officials say three vehicles were involved in the crash.
A total of seven people were taken to area hospitals with believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Crews also had to clean up some fluid that had spilled out onto the roadway.
Route 4 was closed between Harmony Hill Road and Further Lane for an extended period of time, but has since reopened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.