MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – The Middletown campus of Middlesex Community College was closed Monday evening due to a power outage.
The school said any classes on the Middletown campus that started after 4:30 p.m. were cancelled. Additionally, all in-person evening services were closed for Monday evening.
The power outage was due to a crash that happened just before 4 p.m. on Randolph Road.
The South Fire District said the road was shut down between Paddock Lane and Lee Street where a car crashed into a utility pole. People were advised to avoid the area.
The crash also sparked a brush fire that later spread to the vehicle involved in the collision. The driver was able to escape the car safely.
DEEP responded to the crash site to assess the damage done to the nearby wetlands after the contents of the transformer had spilled out.
Middlesex Community College said Meriden-based classes will be held.
At one point, Eversource reported about 1,800 outages. Customers in the area had their power restored later that evening.
