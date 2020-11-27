MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A total of four people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Middletown Friday morning.
Officials say it happened on the southbound side of Rt. 9 by Exit 16 just after 9.
It was later determined that a Kia Sorento was heading down Rt. 9 when it collided with a Chevy Malibu that was attempting to cross onto Rt. 9 North from Hartford Avenue.
Arriving first responders found that the Kia Sorento had rolled over onto its side.
Firefighters had to extricate a male occupant that was trapped inside.
He was taken to Hartford Hospital with unknown injuries.
The Chevy Malibu was found off to the western shoulder of Rt. 9 and had sustained extensive damage.
Three of the occupants, two of them children, were trapped inside and had to be extricated.
The two children were taken to CT Children's Medical Center, while the other occupant that was extricated was taken to Hartford Hospital.
The extent of their injuries remains unknown at this time.
All lanes on Rt. 9 South prior to Exit 19 in Cromwell were shut down, but have since reopened.
