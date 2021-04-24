NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Five people were taken to the hospital following a crash Saturday.
New Haven Police Officer Scott Shumway says the collision happened around 6:40 p.m. on the 100 block of Legion Avenue.
A total of four vehicles were involved in the crash.
Five people were taken to an area hospital with, what are believed to be, non life threatening injuries.
None of the drivers involved are facing any charges at this point.
Witnesses that haven't spoken to police are asked to contact New Haven Police at 203-946-6316.
