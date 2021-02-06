SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - A crash on Rt. 8 in Seymour is causing delays in the area.
It happened around 4 p.m. on the southbound side prior to Exit 22.
State Police have shut down all lanes on the southbound side as they continue to investigate the crash.
Traffic is being rerouted onto Rt. 67.
Authorities have also shut down Cedar Street between Rose Street and Bissell Place in the town of Seymour.
Drivers are encouraged to use Derby Street as an alternate route.
While it is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash, officials say that one person was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.
