SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A crash in South Windsor led police to the arrest of a man wanted for a sexual assault that happened 19 years ago.
Humberto Guzman, 42, of Manchester, crashed into a utility pole in the area of Route 5 south and the Interstate 291 eastbound ramp, police said.
Officers on scene believed Guzman was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and he consented to undergo the standardized field sobriety test. He failed he said and was arrested for driving under the influence, failure to drive in a proper lane and operating a motor vehicle without a license.
Once Guzman was positively identified, the found out he had an extraditable warrant out of Framingham, MA for a sexual assault in 2001. The warrant was confirmed and Guzman is currently being held as a fugitive from justice on a $1,000,000 bond.
He is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.
