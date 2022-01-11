SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man was rushed to the hospital after a crash Monday in Southington.
It happened around 8:20 p.m. on the 500 block of Meriden Avenue.
Police say a Dodge Ram was traveling down the roadway when it went off the right side as it was trying to navigate the curve near Lewis Farms, striking a utility pole, mailboxes, and garbage bins.
The force of the collision caused the pickup to rollover into the opposite side of the road.
The driver was taken to St. Mary's Hospital with serious injuries and remains in the ICU.
Meriden Avenue was closed between Belleview Avenue and South End Road while police investigated the crash.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Southington Police Officer Ryan Lair at 860-621-0101 or by email at rlair@southingtonpolice.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.