VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Four people were taken to the hospital Saturday after a crash in Vernon.
It happened around 11:15 a.m. at the corner of Rt. 74 and Kingsbury Avenue.
Police said that the crash involved a Tesla and an SUV.
The operator of the Tesla, an adult male, was flown to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries.
The other occupant in the Tesla, a child, was taken to Hartford Hospital with unspecified injuries.
The two occupants in the SUV were also transported to an area hospital with unspecified injuries.
Part of Rt. 74 was closed as police investigated, but has since reopened.
Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call Vernon Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.