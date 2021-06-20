WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking into what led up to a crash Sunday evening in Waterbury
It happened around 8:30 in the vicinity of 1300 Meriden Road.
Waterbury Police Sgt. Robert Davis says that a total of three vehicles were involved in the crash.
Three people were injured in the crash. So far, two of the injured individuals were transported to the hospital for further treatment.
The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.
Police continue to investigate.
