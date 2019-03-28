ORANGE, CT (WFSB) - A serious crash in Orange on Wednesday night left a driver with life-threatening injuries.
According to police, the crash involved the 25-year-old driver and a 6-year-old passenger.
It happened around 10 p.m. on Racebook Road near the Woodbridge town line.
Investigators said the driver's Toyota Rav4 was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center line and crashed into a tree.
The driver was extricated from the vehicle by firefighters.
The 6-year-old passenger was able to undo his restraints and escape the vehicle with only minor injuries.
The driver's name has not been released.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Orange police at 203-891-2130.
