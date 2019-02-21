This is the aftermath of a car slamming into a fire hydrant in North Haven.

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A road in North Haven was flooded by a fire hydrant early Thursday morning after it was struck by a driver.

According to North Haven police, the crash happened on Route 103, Quinnipiac Avenue.

The road was closed overnight and remained that way well into the morning commute. It reopened around 8 a.m.

A photo shared by the police department showed a car mostly submerged in hydrant water.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

The incident was just one of many crashes reported Thursday morning following a night of snowy and ice conditions.

