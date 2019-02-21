NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A road in North Haven was flooded by a fire hydrant early Thursday morning after it was struck by a driver.
According to North Haven police, the crash happened on Route 103, Quinnipiac Avenue.
The road was closed overnight and remained that way well into the morning commute. It reopened around 8 a.m.
A photo shared by the police department showed a car mostly submerged in hydrant water.
Quinnipiac Ave from Middletown Ave to Nettleton Ave will be closed overnight. A vehicle rolled over striking a fire hydrant causing flooding. pic.twitter.com/ZUuzRSmrTn— North Haven Police (@NorthHavenPD) February 21, 2019
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
The incident was just one of many crashes reported Thursday morning following a night of snowy and ice conditions.
