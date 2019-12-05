ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – Emergency crews are on the scene of an ambulance crash in Rocky Hill Thursday night.
Crews were called to the area of Dividend Road and Pratt Street around 9: 45 p.m.
Firefighters had to remove several people from the ambulance, but there was no patient inside at the time.
All victims were removed within five minutes and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
