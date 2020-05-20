ORANGE, CT (WFSB) - A crash involving a boat snarled traffic on Interstate 95 in Orange on Wednesday morning.
According to the Department of Transportation, it happened on the southbound side of the highway just beyond exit 41, the Marsh Hill Road exit.
The right and center lanes were closed, but were expected to reopen by Wednesday afternoon.
The crash was first reported around 10:55 a.m. on Wednesday.
A minor injury was reported.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(1) comment
Once again, the Skipper and Gilligan were off course.
