MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – State police had to shut down part of Route 9 north in Middletown on Friday afternoon due to a crash.
The box truck rollover was reported around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
Police said the highway was closed in the area of exit 12, but a short time later the Dept. of Transportation said one lane had reopened.
There is no word at this time on any injuries.
Follow traffic updates in your area here.
