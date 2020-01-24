Mansfield crash

A crash involving a car and a school bus closed part of Route 32 in Mansfield on Friday morning.

 Jenny Farrelly / iWitness

MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A crash involving a car and a school bus closed a road in Mansfield on Friday morning.

According to the Department of Transportation, the crash happened on Route 32.

It said the road was closed at Forest Road.

The crash was first reported around 7:35 a.m.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.