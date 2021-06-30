BOLTON, CT (WFSB) - A road in Bolton was closed due to a crash involving a car and a dump truck.
It happened on Route 85, near its intersection with Luck's Way, on Wednesday morning.
Officials said the closure was from Bailey Road to School Road.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
