FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A serious crash involving a car and tractor trailer is causing heavy delays on I-84 east in Farmington.
The crash was reported just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
Delays are being reported between exits 37 and 39.
The Dept. of Transportation said one lane is open.
