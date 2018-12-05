CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - A cement truck was involved in a crash with two other vehicles on Interstate 691 in Cheshire.
According to state police, the crash happened near exit 4 on the eastbound side.
It was first reported around 8:10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Troopers said the left lane is closed.
Minor injuries were reported.
The cause remains under investigation.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
