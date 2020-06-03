MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Route 9 south in Middletown has reopened after being closed Wednesday afternoon due to a crash.
Middletown Fire Department said the highway was closed at exit 16, a little before 3 p.m.
A dump truck and a box truck were involved in the crash, according to the fire department.
Injuries were reported in the crash, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.
As of a little before 5 p.m., the Dept. of Transportation reported no lane closures in the area.
Check for traffic updates here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.