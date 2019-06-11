NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A two-vehicle crash left a driver dead in New Milford on Tuesday morning.
According to police, the crash involved a sedan and a dump truck on Route 7 between Squash Hollow and Cedar Hill roads.
Police said the dump truck ended up in the nearby Housatonic River. The driver was taken to Danbury Hospital for unspecified injuries.
The driver of the sedan, however, was pronounced dead.
The driver was not identified.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.