ANDOVER, CT (WFSB) - A crash involving a dump truck and several other vehicles closed an intersection in Andover on Monday morning.
Traffic began getting by again around 8:45 a.m.
According to state police, the crash happened on Route 6 near its intersection with Route 87 around 7:40 a.m.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
