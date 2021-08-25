HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A crash Tuesday morning forced several Hartford firefighters to have to go to the hospital.
Hartford Fire District Chief Mario Oquendo, Jr. said it all unfolded on I-91 North by Exit 27 when a car lost control and struck one of the department's fire engines.
Firefighters were on scene assisting State Police with an unspecified incident when the collision occurred.
One firefighter was taken via ambulance to a nearby hospital. Three other firefighters later decided to seek treatment at a local hospital.
All of their injuries are considered non life threatening.
The driver of the vehicle that struck the fire engine was not injured.
Oquendo, Jr. said the situation could've been much worse had it not been for the way the fire engine had been positioned at the time of the crash.
"Thankfully the fire apparatus was staged in a way that created a shield to prevent State Police, Fire and EMS personnel working on scene from being hit. That’s why we respond the way we do to these incidents and our Pump Operators are trained to wisely place the Fire apparatus at an angle to better shield personnel working on scene from other potential accidents. This is a wise and recommended move for every incident. If we cannot get entire road or highway closed, we stage our equipment in order to protect our manpower. This saved our personnel on scene this morning and we are thankful," Oquendo, Jr. said in a statement.
It is unclear if any charges have been filed against the driver of the car.
