HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police have closed down a busy road in Hartford while they investigate a crash.
Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said a collision occurred between a car and a moped on New Britain Avenue.
The roadway is temporarily closed between Oliver and Dart Streets.
Police haven't said if anyone was injured in the crash.
Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes while police investigate the crash.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.