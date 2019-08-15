COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- A serious crash involving a motorcycle has closed part of Route 85 in Colchester.
The crash was reported around 3 p.m. on Thursday.
It happened on New London Road (Route 85) between Sullivan Road and Homonick Road.
Police said the road is expected to be closed for several hours.
LIFE STAR was requested to the scene, however the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
(1) comment
How many more cyclists have to die or sustain TBI. Before CT has a Helmet law? Colchester this time.
