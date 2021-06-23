GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - Expect delays if your travels take you through Granby this evening.
A serious crash has shut down part of Route 189 near the East Granby line.
According to the CT DOT, a motorcycle was involved in the crash.
The accident reconstruction team has been called to the scene.
Drivers are asked to use Floydville Road as an alternate route.
The roadway is expected to be closed until 11 p.m.
Further details surrounding the crash weren't immediately available.
