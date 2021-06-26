OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) - Part of Route 156 in Old Lyme is closed while police investigate a crash.
It happened at the corner of Swan Avenue and Shore Road around 5:45 Saturday evening.
A pedestrian was involved in the collision.
State Police have not commented on the extent of the pedestrian's injuries.
It is unclear when that part of Route 156 is expected to reopen.
