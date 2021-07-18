SALEM, CT (WFSB) - Police have closed down part of a busy roadway while they investigate a crash.
It happened just after midnight Sunday on Route 354.
A pedestrian was involved in the collision. It is unclear if they were injured.
Route 354 is closed at the corner of Rattle Snake Road while police investigate.
Officials did not say when they anticipate that section of Route 354 to reopen.
