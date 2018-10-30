EAST HAVEN (WFSB) - A serious crash involving a pedestrian has closed a section of Interstate 95 in East Haven.
According to State Police a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
Troopers said the southbound lanes between exits 51 and 48 will be closed indefinitely while police investigate.
Stay with Eyewitness news for more information as soon as it becomes available.
