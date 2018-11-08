NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A crash involving two vehicles and a school bus has caused nearly 3 miles of backup on Interstate 91 in New Haven.
According to the Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 8:45 a.m. between exits 7 and 6 on the southbound side.
The right lane of the highway is closed.
About 2.9 miles of congestion was reported between exits 9 and 6.
Minor injuries were reported.
A cause has not yet been determined.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
