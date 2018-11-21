WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A crash involving a school bus has closed part of Boston Post Road in West Haven.
The crash was reported around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday.
Police said no students were on the school bus at the time of the crash.
The road is closed between Tuthill Street and Norfolk Street.
Police said one vehicle hit a utility pole and there are wires down on the road.
Two people involved are being evaluated at the scene.
