ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - A crash involving a school bus in Ansonia forced police to close a road.
It happened in the North Main Street area of Underhill Road.
The area was closed on Friday morning, according to police.
Police would only confirm that a bus was involved. There's no word on injuries.
A cause has yet to be determined.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
